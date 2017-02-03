Overview

Dr. Kimberly Devlin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Haven, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Devlin works at Spectrum Health Med Group in Grand Haven, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.