Dr. Kimberly Diana-Brooks, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Phoenix Life Center Inc.3650 W BETHANY HOME RD, Phoenix, AZ 85019 Directions (602) 841-0707
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would highly recommend Dr Diana -Brooks. I first went to her when I decided to have children. She delivered both of my children, one regular and one c-section. The c-section was not preplanned and I was very nervous. She talked me through the decision of why it was needed without pressure. During the procedure she distracted me with talk of a vacation. The recovery was much easier than I expected. During the course of 4 years she was part of my family, and a tremendous help to me.
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Diana-Brooks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana-Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diana-Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Diana-Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diana-Brooks.
