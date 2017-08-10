Dr. Kimberly Dubose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Dubose, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Piedmont OB/GYN-Faris Road890 W Faris Rd Ste 330, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-1270
Piedmont Obstetrics and Gynecology3917 S HIGHWAY 14, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 522-1360
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dubose is an excellent doctor that I have been seeing her for over 14 years. She listens closely and takes the time to make sure all questions are answered before leaving. I really appreciate her contagious positive attitude.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Shands Hosp University FL
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Dr. Dubose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.