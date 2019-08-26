Dr. Kimberly Dulaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Dulaney, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Dulaney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Dulaney works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Cardiologists PC2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-8500
-
2
Colorado Health Medical Group1400 E Boulder St # 700, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 635-7172
-
3
Colorado Springs Cardiology6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 571-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dulaney?
wonderful doc
About Dr. Kimberly Dulaney, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1356421622
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina School Of Med
- Thomas Jefferson University College Of Med
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dulaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dulaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dulaney works at
Dr. Dulaney has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dulaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dulaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dulaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.