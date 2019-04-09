Dr. Kimberly Eddings-Reece, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eddings-Reece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Eddings-Reece, MD
Dr. Kimberly Eddings-Reece, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Watts Healthcare Corp10300 Compton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90002 Directions (323) 564-4331
Gardena Office1045 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 240, Gardena, CA 90247 Directions (310) 324-2592
Good Doctor
About Dr. Kimberly Eddings-Reece, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073513925
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Eddings-Reece has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddings-Reece accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eddings-Reece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddings-Reece. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddings-Reece.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eddings-Reece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eddings-Reece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.