Dr. Kimberly Edgmon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Lakeside Women's Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Edgmon works at Village Center Pediatrics in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.