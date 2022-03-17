Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Edwards, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates PA6781 Parker Farm Dr Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 763-1555
Whiteville Office814 Spivey Rd, Whiteville, NC 28472 Directions (910) 642-5862
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Edwards for many, many years. The wait time is never too long. Dr Edwards does a very thorough exam and answers all questions. Any questions I may have, she explains in a very explicit and professional manner. She was also very proactive with my boys, all avid surfers, in checking them for any precancerous cells or changes in their skin. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kimberly Edwards, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922069723
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edwards speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.