Overview

Dr. Kimberly Eickhorst, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.



Dr. Eickhorst works at Dermatology Associates Of W CT in Danbury, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.