Dr. Kimberly Eickhorst, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (41)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Eickhorst, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.

Dr. Eickhorst works at Dermatology Associates Of W CT in Danbury, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates Of W CT
    73 Sand Pit Rd Ste 207, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 350-4152
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dermatology Associates Of W CT
    120 Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 350-4152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • New Milford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 19, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Eickhorst for about 7 or 8 years. Had some skin cancers removed. She has been the best dermatologist I have had my whole life. Highly recommend her as she is warm, personable and explains everything very well.
    Jan Coppola — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Eickhorst, MD

    • Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Eickhorst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eickhorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eickhorst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eickhorst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eickhorst has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eickhorst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Eickhorst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eickhorst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eickhorst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eickhorst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

