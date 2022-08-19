Dr. Kimberly Eickhorst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eickhorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Eickhorst, MD
Dr. Kimberly Eickhorst, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.
Dermatology Associates Of W CT73 Sand Pit Rd Ste 207, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (860) 350-4152Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dermatology Associates Of W CT120 Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 350-4152
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- New Milford Hospital
I have been going to Dr. Eickhorst for about 7 or 8 years. Had some skin cancers removed. She has been the best dermatologist I have had my whole life. Highly recommend her as she is warm, personable and explains everything very well.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1225258643
- Columbia-St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Virginia
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
