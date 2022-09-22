Dr. Kimberly Emerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Emerson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Dr. Emerson works at
Locations
-
1
Emerson Family Practice903 SE 28th St Ste 1, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emerson?
She listens and cares about her patients. She’s been my primary doctor for almost 25 years
About Dr. Kimberly Emerson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245387091
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Med Center
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emerson works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.