Dr. Kimberly Fagan, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Fagan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.

Dr. Fagan works at Fagan Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fagan Sports Medicine
    3125 Independence Dr Ste 300A, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 879-8206
  2. 2
    Uab Highlands
    1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-9700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2019
    Great- after 5 doctors she figured all out. Best in bham
    — Nov 18, 2019
    About Dr. Kimberly Fagan, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033200167
    Education & Certifications

    • Ala Spmed Hlth South
    • U Ala
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Fagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fagan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fagan works at Fagan Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Fagan’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

