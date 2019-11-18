Dr. Kimberly Fagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Fagan, MD
Dr. Kimberly Fagan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Fagan Sports Medicine3125 Independence Dr Ste 300A, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 879-8206
Uab Highlands1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 934-9700
Great- after 5 doctors she figured all out. Best in bham
- Ala Spmed Hlth South
- U Ala
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
Dr. Fagan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagan.
