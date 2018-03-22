Dr. Kimberly Fenzl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenzl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Fenzl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Fenzl, MD
Dr. Kimberly Fenzl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.
Dr. Fenzl works at
Dr. Fenzl's Office Locations
-
1
Meridian Partners625 N Michigan Ave Ste 2550, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 640-7740
-
2
University of Illinois Neuropsychiatry and Psychology Services912 S Wood St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-3780
- 3 1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 413-0347
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fenzl?
Dr. Fenzl is excellent. I have never experienced a medical doctor who is as prompt, quick to return calls, conscientious about refilling medication, and thoughtful (medically and personally). I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kimberly Fenzl, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528383171
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenzl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenzl accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenzl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenzl works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenzl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenzl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenzl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenzl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.