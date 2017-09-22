Dr. Kimberly Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Foster, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Foster, MD
Dr. Kimberly Foster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
Womens Health Care P C4199 Gateway Blvd Ste 2300, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 858-4610
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foster has an amazing bedside manner and an even more impressive skill set. She safely delivered my baby who was in a Transverse arrest position which was a very difficult experience. She handled the situation expertly and delivered to me a healthy baby boy. She also worked hand in hand with my fertility doctor to even get me to the point of pregnancy which was very impressive to me the amount of dedication she showed to our situation. I would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Kimberly Foster, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
