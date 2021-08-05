Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Franklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Franklin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Franklin works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Madison Family Medicine747 E County Line Rd Ste D, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 888-9669
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Franklin?
Very good answers all your questions
About Dr. Kimberly Franklin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831172949
Education & Certifications
- Franciscan St. Francis Health, Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.