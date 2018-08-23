Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberly George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly George, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Breatheamerica Richmond LLC201 Concourse Blvd Ste 100, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 968-4824
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond Inc.1000 Boulders Pkwy Ste 102, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 320-4243Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr George spent a considerable amount of time listening to my concerns and helping me diagnose a frustrating problem. I felt like I was the only patient in the office because she did not rush me and seemed so genuinely interested in helping me. Her support staff was friendly, effective, and kind. I left feeling hopeful and confident in my decision to seek her help. Thank you!
About Dr. Kimberly George, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932130531
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
