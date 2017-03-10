Overview of Dr. Kimberly Ghuman, MD

Dr. Kimberly Ghuman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ghuman works at Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.