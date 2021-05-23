Overview of Dr. Kimberly Grafton, MD

Dr. Kimberly Grafton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Grafton works at Santa Barbara Vascular Specialists in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.