Dr. Kimberly Grande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Grande, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Grande, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. Grande works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skin Wellness Center10215 Kingston Pike Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 584-8580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grande?
My daughter plays basketball and had a major flare up with her eczema to the point of blisters and bleeding on her hands. She was miserable and needed to be seen asap. Dr. Grande and her staff got her in immediately and we were treated with nothing but respect and kindness. We are in between insurances right now so my daughter didn't have coverage at the time. Dr Grande took the time to sit down and pull up medications and prices on good rx for us. And she also coded the appointment the lowest she could so we wouldn't be hit with a high payment. We were met with many smiles from the time we walked into the door until we left. We are already seeing some improvement on our daughters hands. Thank you Dr. Grande and staff for a wonderful experience. ~ The Runkles Family
About Dr. Kimberly Grande, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1073666335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grande works at
Dr. Grande has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Grande. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.