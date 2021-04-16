Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hamilton, MD

Dr. Kimberly Hamilton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Hamilton works at WellSpan Internal Medicine - Freedom Way in York, PA with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.