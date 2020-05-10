Overview

Dr. Kimberly Harden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elmwood Park, IL. They graduated from University of Health Science, Antigua and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.



Dr. Harden works at Rush Oak Park Physicians Group in Elmwood Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.