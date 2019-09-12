Overview

Dr. Kimberly Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Cleveland Clinic in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.