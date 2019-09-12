Dr. Kimberly Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Gastroenterology850 Columbia Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Unfortunately I have had to get alot of endoscopies over the years from several doctors because of digestive disorders. The last endoscopy previous to meeting Dr Harris I would describe as barbaric. I was actually phobic about having the test done again and anxious about finding a new decent doctor. I stumbled upon several videos on You Tube that Dr Harris posted and I was impressed by her intelligence so I decided to give her a shot. She has a very vibrant down to earth personality and she answered all my questions and concerns and listened to my entire story. The day of my endoscopy I was very anxious however, I felt very safe in her care. What impressed me the most about her was when I arrived at home after my procedure, I didnt have a sore throat or trouble swollowing like I did in the past This was proof to me of her skill and compassion she has for her patients. She treated me like a human with feelings and not like a medical mannequin like another doctor did in the past.
About Dr. Kimberly Harris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811130222
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Pittsburgh
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.