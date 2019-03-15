Dr. Kimberly Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Hart, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dmc Huron Valley-sinai Hospital1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-3602Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hart is very professional and has consistently treated me with respect and care. I appreciate her knowledge and was very fortunate to have her on my team of doctors while undergoing treatment.
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
