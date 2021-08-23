Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO

Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Hartzfeld works at Peak Functional Medicine in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

