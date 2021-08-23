Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartzfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO
Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Hartzfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hartzfeld's Office Locations
-
1
Peak Functional Medicine9300 E Raintree Dr Ste 130, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 932-9070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartzfeld?
Dr. Hartzfeld is amazing. She explained all my options and was very knowledgeable about hormones, diet and going over my lab work. I feel so much better. Her office is welcoming and she is on time and available. Her portal is easy to use. She ordered my bloodwork and we made a plan.
About Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1184814386
Education & Certifications
- New York Downtown Hospital, Newyork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartzfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartzfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartzfeld works at
Dr. Hartzfeld has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartzfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartzfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartzfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartzfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartzfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.