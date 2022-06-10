Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hawkins, MD

Dr. Kimberly Hawkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Hawkins works at Priority Women's Health Alliance in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.