Dr. Kimberly Hawkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hawkins, MD
Dr. Kimberly Hawkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations
Priority Women's Health Alliance1140 Westmont Dr Ste 430, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 450-4457
Hca Houston Healthcare Southeast4000 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 450-4457
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Hawkins, she has delivered all 6 of my children in a 12 year period .
About Dr. Kimberly Hawkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821017377
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Hawkins speaks Spanish.
