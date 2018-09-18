Dr. Kimberly Heckert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heckert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Heckert, MD
Dr. Kimberly Heckert, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Rehab Associates25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Heckert is the best doctor I have ever been to. I needed to be seen urgently and I got an appointment the next day.
About Dr. Kimberly Heckert, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912127945
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- UPMC Mercy
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Heckert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heckert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heckert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Heckert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heckert.
