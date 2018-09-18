Book an Appointment

Dr. Kimberly Heckert, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.7 (86)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Heckert, MD

Dr. Kimberly Heckert, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Heckert works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heckert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Rehab Associates
    25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Gait Abnormality
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2018
    Dr. Heckert is the best doctor I have ever been to. I needed to be seen urgently and I got an appointment the next day.
    — Sep 18, 2018
    About Dr. Kimberly Heckert, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1912127945
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • UPMC Mercy
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Heckert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heckert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heckert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heckert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heckert works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Heckert’s profile.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Heckert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heckert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heckert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heckert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

