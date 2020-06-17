Overview

Dr. Kimberly Hewitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Hewitt works at Austin Association of Otolaryngologists in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.