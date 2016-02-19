Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hopkins, MD

Dr. Kimberly Hopkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hopkins works at Novant Health Randolph OB/GYN - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.