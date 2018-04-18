Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hudson, MD

Dr. Kimberly Hudson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Hudson works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.