Dr. Kimberly Huffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Huffman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Huffman, MD
Dr. Kimberly Huffman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Huffman works at
Dr. Huffman's Office Locations
-
1
Ob-gyn Associates PA699 Church St NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-8700
-
2
Obgyn Associates PA Towne Lake100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 150, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 445-3555
-
3
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Inpatient Rehab Unit677 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huffman?
Dr Huffman provided outstanding support for two of my pregnancies. I had to switch practices late in my third pregnancy due to insurance changes but am now excited to return. Her professionalism and bedside manner are amazing, she has the ability to being comfort and laughter through some wild pregnancy situations.
About Dr. Kimberly Huffman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083664270
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huffman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.