Dr. Kimberly Hull, DO
Dr. Kimberly Hull, DO is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Consultants of South Florida3000 N University Dr Ste K, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-2630
Dermatology Consultants of South Florida7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 116, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 742-0306
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- English
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hull has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.