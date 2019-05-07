Overview

Dr. Kimberly Hummer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Hummer works at ROGER E. SMITH JR. MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.