Dr. Kimberly Humulock, DO

Internal Medicine
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Humulock, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. 

Dr. Humulock works at Dr. K. Humulock Internal Medicine Inc. in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. K. Humulock Internal Medicine Inc.
    190 Commerce Dr, Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 921-5970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • South County Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vitamin D Deficiency
Pollen Allergy
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Pollen Allergy
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 29, 2022
    Always caring and professional. Solved all my issues during COVID. Very intelligent and quick to find solutions to health issues.
    — Aug 29, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Humulock, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831154574
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Humulock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humulock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Humulock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Humulock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Humulock works at Dr. K. Humulock Internal Medicine Inc. in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Humulock’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Humulock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humulock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humulock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humulock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.