Overview

Dr. Kimberly Huntington-Alfano, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Huntington-Alfano works at Midwestern University Multispecialty Clinic in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.