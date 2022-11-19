See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Hartford, NY
Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.3 (31)
Map Pin Small New Hartford, NY
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM

Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Hurley works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Glassboro, NJ and Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hurley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC
    1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 798-1500
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cooper Bone & Joint Institute, Glassboro, NJ
    322 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 536-1475
  3. 3
    Marlton Office
    525 Route 73 S Ste 303, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 596-0555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr. Hurley is highly recommended. She has the best bedside manner and her staff is great! She fixed ankle painDefinitely recommend!
    Jen — Nov 19, 2022
    Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM
    About Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Aria Health
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Dickinson College
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

