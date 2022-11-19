Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM
Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Hurley works at
Dr. Hurley's Office Locations
-
1
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute, Glassboro, NJ322 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions (856) 536-1475
-
3
Marlton Office525 Route 73 S Ste 303, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 596-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurley?
Dr. Hurley is highly recommended. She has the best bedside manner and her staff is great! She fixed ankle painDefinitely recommend!
About Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255503686
Education & Certifications
- Aria Health
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dickinson College
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurley works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.