Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM

Dr. Kimberly Hurley, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Hurley works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Glassboro, NJ and Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.