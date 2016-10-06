Dr. Kimberly James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly James, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly James, MD
Dr. Kimberly James, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. James works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. James' Office Locations
-
1
Hill Country Community Mental Health Center358 Landa St Ste 300, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 620-6221
- 2 221 Fawn Valley Dr Ste 500, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 249-9328
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
This is the best most caring psychiatrist in the area. She doesn't just prescribe medications, but she listens to you and what's going on in your life. I have seen her for years and I am very happy with her.
About Dr. Kimberly James, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033206925
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.