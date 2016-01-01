Dr. Derezil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberly Derezil, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Derezil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Derezil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleanslate Centers1401 Easton Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 893-1482
-
2
Cleanslate Centers59 Bobala Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 584-2173
-
3
Cleanslate Medical Group of Pennsylvania LLC100 N Wilkes Barre Blvd Ste 103, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 846-2720
-
4
Susquehanna Health Medical Group610 High St, Lock Haven, PA 17745 Directions (413) 376-4343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derezil?
About Dr. Kimberly Derezil, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1841561198
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derezil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derezil works at
Dr. Derezil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derezil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derezil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derezil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.