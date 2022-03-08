Dr. Kimberly Jerdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Jerdan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Jerdan, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Gateway Aesthetic Institute and Laser Center
Dr. Jerdan works at
Locations
-
1
INTEGRIS Family Care Memorial West5915 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 773-6472Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Meraki Wellness Group LLC1211 N Shartel Ave Ste 802, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 212-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jerdan?
Staff is kind, office is clean and well equipped. Dr. Jerdan was very thorough, as well as the nurse. I burnt my skin with an at home chemical peel and Dr. Jerdan has given me hope and a very professional treatment to heal my skin. I continue to see her and am very pleased with the service I have gotten so far.
About Dr. Kimberly Jerdan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1821431891
Education & Certifications
- Gateway Aesthetic Institute and Laser Center
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jerdan works at
Dr. Jerdan has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerdan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.