Dr. Kimberly Jester, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Jester, MD

Dr. Kimberly Jester, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Jester works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Dr. Jester's Office Locations

    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 05, 2023
    Dr. Jester is one of best caring doctors I’ve ever met!
    Tara — Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Kimberly Jester, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Jester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jester works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jester’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

