Dr. Kimberly Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Johnson, MD
Dr. Kimberly Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Crossville Womens Center Plc.49 Cleveland St Ste 240, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 456-5814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
easy to make appointment. staff friendly but professional. dr johnson very pleasant and gives adequate time for questions/answers. office not crowded. very professional and minimal waiting time!!!!! yay.
About Dr. Kimberly Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1942208954
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.