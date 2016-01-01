Overview of Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD

Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with La St University Med Center|Tulane University of Louisiana



Dr. Jones works at WK Pediatric Pulmonary Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.