Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD
Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with La St University Med Center|Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
WK Pediatric Pulmonary Specialists2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 114, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1235159112
Education & Certifications
- La St University Med Center|Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Jones works at
