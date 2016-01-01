Dr. Kimberly Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
About Dr. Kimberly Kelly, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245223023
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kelly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.