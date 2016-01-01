Overview

Dr. Kimberly Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Kelly works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.