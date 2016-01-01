Dr. Kimberly Kernek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kernek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Kernek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Kernek, MD
Dr. Kimberly Kernek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelbyville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Kernek works at
Dr. Kernek's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Partners in Women's Health140 Stonecrest Rd, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 633-0094
Premier Gynecology and Obstetrics3940 Dupont Cir, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Kernek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255324687
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville Hosp
- U Louisville
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Kernek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kernek accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kernek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kernek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kernek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kernek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kernek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.