Overview of Dr. Kimberly Kho, MD

Dr. Kimberly Kho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Kho works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Cervicitis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.