Dr. Kimberly Kicielinski, MD
Dr. Kimberly Kicielinski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower, 135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She made me feel so secure and after seeing her fir my brain surgery I was so relieved
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1952622565
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Kicielinski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kicielinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
