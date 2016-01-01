Dr. Kimberly Kleiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Kleiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Kleiss, MD
Dr. Kimberly Kleiss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Kleiss works at
Dr. Kleiss' Office Locations
Piedmont Ob Gyn Llp275 Collier Rd NW Ste 100A, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-1235
Vpg 1 LLC105 Collier Rd NW Ste 3060, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-1235
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Kleiss, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1447290697
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleiss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleiss works at
Dr. Kleiss has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.