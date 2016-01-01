Overview of Dr. Kimberly Koenig, MD

Dr. Kimberly Koenig, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Koenig works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.