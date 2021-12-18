Dr. Kimberly Kwei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Kwei, MD
Dr. Kimberly Kwei, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Kwei is a wonderful neurologist specializing in movement disorders. She always listens, investigates and informs the patient and family. There are very few doctors I have met that is are as smart, thorough, compassionate and caring as her. Highly recommend.
- Neurology
- English
- 1477971661
- Neurology
Dr. Kwei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
