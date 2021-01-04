Dr. Kimberly Lairet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lairet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Lairet, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Lairet, MD
Dr. Kimberly Lairet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Lairet works at
Dr. Lairet's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
3
North Atlanta Breast Care1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 290, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lairet?
Definitely recommend her! She is a caring, attentive, professional doctor and a highly skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Kimberly Lairet, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1952391328
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lairet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lairet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lairet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lairet works at
Dr. Lairet has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lairet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lairet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lairet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lairet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lairet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.