Overview of Dr. Kimberly Lairet, MD

Dr. Kimberly Lairet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Lairet works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.