Dr. Kimberly Larson-Ohlsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson-Ohlsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Larson-Ohlsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Larson-Ohlsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Larson-Ohlsen works at
Locations
-
1
CU OB-GYN Cherry Creek Clinic100 Cook St Ste 312, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 516-9410
-
2
Hampden14991 E Hampden Ave Ste 270, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 690-2198
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Connecticare
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthPlus
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Independent Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SIHO Insurance Services
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson-Ohlsen?
I first met her last year. I always feel if you select a doctor you need to "like" them and not see one "just because"{. i immediately liked Dr. Larson-Ohlsen - She was personable, knowledgeable, did not rush me, took time with me and I totally felt valued and not "just a number" She is awesome and i will continue to see her.
About Dr. Kimberly Larson-Ohlsen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1750335964
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- U of CO Hlth Sci Ctr|University Of Co Health Science Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson-Ohlsen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson-Ohlsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson-Ohlsen works at
Dr. Larson-Ohlsen has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson-Ohlsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson-Ohlsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson-Ohlsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson-Ohlsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson-Ohlsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.