Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Leach works at Cmg Gilbert Health Care Center Gilbert Center in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.