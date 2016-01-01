Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD
Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1245202092
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Childrens Hospital
- Childrens Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
